Workers' Compensation: Death Benefits-Sufficiency of Evidence-Substitution of Party

By: Staff Report May 23, 2019

Where an employer challenged an award of death benefits to a deceased worker’s son after he was substituted as a personal representative after the worker’s husband died, the evidence was sufficient to support the finding that the work-related ankle injury was the prevailing factor that caused a fatal pulmonary embolism, so the award was proper, ...

