Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Finalists named for St. Louis associate vacancy

Finalists named for St. Louis associate vacancy

By: Staff Report May 24, 2019

The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission has picked three finalists for an associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis. Steven J. Capizzi, Michael J. Colona and Craig K. Higgins were selected from among 29 applicants interviewed May 15-16. Gov. Mike Parson has 60 days to fill the vacancy left by Judge Calea Stovall-Reid’s elevation to the circuit ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo