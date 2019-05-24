Quantcast
Jury award to Steak ’n Shake managers doubled to $6 million

By: Nicholas Phillips May 24, 2019

A federal judge on May 10 doubled to $6 million a jury award to 286 current and former Steak ’n Shake managers who had won a wage-and-hour lawsuit earlier this year. U.S. District Judge John A. Ross in St. Louis granted the plaintiffs’ request to amend his Feb. 28 judgment, citing provisions in both the Missouri ...

