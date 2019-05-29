O’Rourke’s immigration plan calls for pathway to citizenship

Quantcast
By: Associated Press May 29, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping immigration plan to seek a pathway to U.S. citizenship for 11 million people in the country illegally, deploy thousands of immigration lawyers to the southern border to help with asylum cases and earmark $5 billion to bolster the rule of law in Central America. The former ...

