Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Judge’s order means Missouri clinic can continue perfoming abortions

Judge’s order means Missouri clinic can continue perfoming abortions

By: Associated Press May 31, 2019

A Missouri judge issued an order late last week ensuring the state's only abortion clinic can continue providing the service, acting just hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility's license was set to expire. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had not renewed the clinic's license, citing concerns with "failed abortions," compromised patient ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo