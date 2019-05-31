Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Peebles graduates from Heart of America Fellows Institute class

Peebles graduates from Heart of America Fellows Institute class

By: Staff Report May 31, 2019

Andy Peebles, of Carnahan, Evans, Cantwell & Brown in Springfield, has graduated from Class I of the Heart of America Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel is a national organization of lawyers elected to membership by demonstrating the highest level of integrity, commitment ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo