Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / St. Louis farmers market seeks to fill gap in food desert

St. Louis farmers market seeks to fill gap in food desert

By: Associated Press May 31, 2019

When several Shop 'N Save grocery stores closed last year in north St. Louis, residents in some neighborhoods were left without easy access to healthy produce. A local nonprofit organization, A Red Circle, aims to fill the void with a monthly community farmers market that does more than just sell fresh food, St. Louis Public Radio ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo