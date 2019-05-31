Quantcast
Home / Local / Western District remands Ancestry suit for arbitration

Western District remands Ancestry suit for arbitration

By: Jessica Shumaker May 31, 2019

A case alleging Ancestry.com’s DNA service violated the privacy of its users is heading to arbitration following a Western District Court of Appeals ruling on May 28. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed a lower-court ruling denying the tech company’s motion to compel arbitration. The panel remanded the case with directions to suspend litigation and order the ...

