Year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15 percent ethanol OK'd

Year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15 percent ethanol OK’d

By: Associated Press May 31, 2019

The Trump administration is following through on a plan to allow year-round sales of gasoline mixed with 15 percent ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the change last week, ending a summertime ban imposed out of concerns for increased smog from the higher ethanol blend. The agency had proposed the change in March. The change also fulfills ...

