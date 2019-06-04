Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Supplements and Special Sections / ICON Awards 2019 / Alisse C. Camazine – Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

Alisse C. Camazine – Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 4, 2019

On a recent morning, Alisse Camazine got a call from a client whose husband had tested positive for a substance while their children were in his custody. Camazine then spent her morning figuring out a way to get the kids back safely. It’s common for lawyers to know the details of their clients’ lives and businesses, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo