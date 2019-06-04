Quantcast
Attorney reprimanded for rule violation

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 4, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a reprimand to St. Louis attorney Jerome Dobson for litigation-related letters he sent to a university employee. In an order on June 4, the court found that Dobson violated Rule 4-4.2 of the Rules of Professional Conduct, which prohibits lawyers from communicating with someone they knows to be represented by ...

