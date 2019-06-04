Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel-Abandonment

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness Of Counsel-Abandonment

By: Staff Report June 4, 2019

  Where a defendant argued that his counsel was ineffective for failing to object to certain jury instructions, the amended Rule 29.15 motion was filed four days after it was required to be filed, so the motion was untimely, and the court was required to conduct an abandonment inquiry. Judgment is remanded. Pickens v. State (MLW No. 73287/Case ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo