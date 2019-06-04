Criminal Law: Search-Scope Of Warrant-Curtilage

Quantcast
By: Staff Report June 4, 2019

Where a defendant in a drug and firearm case challenged the denial of a motion to suppress, arguing that a search warrant did not authorize the search of the garden, the trial court properly found that the garden was located within the curtilage of the home, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. State v. Daggett ...

