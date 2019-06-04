Quantcast
Jean Paul Bradshaw II – Lathrop Gage

By: Jessica Shumaker June 4, 2019

During the past three decades, Kansas City attorney Jean Paul Bradshaw II has forged a career that blends an interest in politics and family legacies in the legal profession and public service. Bradshaw is partner-in-charge of Lathrop Gage’s Kansas City office, as well as founder and chairman of Lathrop Gage Consulting, a subsidiary founded in 2017 ...

