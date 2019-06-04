Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / ICON Awards 2019 / John Fox Arnold – Lashly & Baer

John Fox Arnold – Lashly & Baer

By: Jessica Shumaker June 4, 2019

St. Louis attorney John Fox Arnold has been at the center of some of the region’s most transformative projects of recent decades, overseeing the development of the St. Louis MetroLink Light Rail System and the $45 million reconstruction of the McKinley Bridge between St. Louis and Venice, Illinois. According to one nominator, Arnold is known among ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo