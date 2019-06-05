Quantcast
Doctor charged with murder in painkiller overdose deaths

Doctor charged with murder in painkiller overdose deaths

By: Associated Press June 5, 2019

A critical care doctor who is already accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients was charged with murder in 25 patient deaths, authorities said Wednesday. A grand jury indicted now-fired Dr. William Husel on 25 counts of murder, Franklin County prosecutor Ron O'Brien said. Other medical staff who were interviewed were treated ...

