Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / White House downplays chance of deal to avert Mexico tariffs

White House downplays chance of deal to avert Mexico tariffs

By: Associated Press June 5, 2019

White House officials downplayed expectations ahead of the high-level, face-to-face meeting Wednesday between the U.S. and Mexico over President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexican goods flowing into the United States. The first tariffs — 5 percent taxes on imports from Mexico — are to go into effect  Monday barring an agreement that seems increasingly unlikely ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo