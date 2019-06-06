Quantcast
Polsinelli attorneys lauded for diversity efforts

Polsinelli attorneys lauded for diversity efforts

By: Staff Report June 6, 2019

Lawyers of Color has named Polsinelli shareholders Dan Cranshaw, Quentin Jennings and Jean Marie R. Pechette to its inaugural Nation’s Best list in recognition of their accomplishments and commitment to diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. Cranshaw and Jennings are based in Kansas City. Pechette is based in the firm’s Chicago office. Lawyers of Color is ...

