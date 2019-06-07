Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / David Olive to participate in Leadership Springfield

David Olive to participate in Leadership Springfield

By: Staff Report June 7, 2019

David K. Olive, an associate with Carnahan, Evans, Cantwell & Brown in Springfield, has been selected to participate in Leadership Springfield, a nine-month community-based leadership program. Olive is a member of the firm’s transactional and estate-planning practice groups. He concentrates his practice in the areas of tax planning, corporate transactions, employee benefits, medical marijuana, hemp and business ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo