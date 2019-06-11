Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Feisty Virginia primaries closely watched for national trend

Feisty Virginia primaries closely watched for national trend

By: Associated Press June 11, 2019

Voting began in primary elections Tuesday in Virginia, where off-year contests for all 140 seats in the state legislature can serve as a political barometer for the coming presidential election year. The state's elections in 2017 were an early warning signal that a blue wave of opposition to President Donald Trump would wash over the 2018 ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo