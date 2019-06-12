Quantcast
Home / Local / Judge: St. Louis jails can’t hold inmates who can’t pay

Judge: St. Louis jails can’t hold inmates who can’t pay

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press June 12, 2019

St. Louis jails must stop holding inmates just because they can't afford to pay bail, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig's ruling Tuesday gives city officials one week to hold detention hearings for inmates already behind bars — potentially hundreds of people. The ruling also states that moving ahead, anyone arrested must have ...

