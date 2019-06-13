Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Blues’ Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion

Blues’ Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion

By: Associated Press June 13, 2019

Jordan Binnington's storybook ride from fourth stringer to Stanley Cup-winning goaltender was fueled by a few free meals. The best came last weekend at Brio Tuscan Grille, one of his favorite spots as St. Louis began to feel like home. "They were good to me," Binnington said. Binnington has been so good for the Blues that fans of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo