Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Target ups the ante in online delivery wars

Target ups the ante in online delivery wars

By: Associated Press June 13, 2019

How much would you be willing to pay to get those diapers within an hour or so? In the latest salvo in the delivery wars, Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order through a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo