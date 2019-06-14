Quantcast
8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Administrative: Social Security Disability-Denial of Benefits-Residual Functional Capacity

Administrative: Social Security Disability-Denial of Benefits-Residual Functional Capacity

June 14, 2019

Where a claimant challenged the denial of disability insurance benefits, the administrative law judge properly determined the residual functional capacity, and the judgment is affirmed because the credibility findings of the ALJ were entitled to deference since they were supported by valid reasons. Judgment is affirmed. Watkins v. Commissioner (MLW No. 73341/Case No. 18-3120 – 2 pages) ...

