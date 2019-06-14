Quantcast
Appellate: Finality of Judgment-Jurisdiction



By: Staff Report June 14, 2019

Where appellant challenged the denial of his motion to quash the collection of legal fees awarded after the entry of judgment against him, the appellees’ motion to dismiss the appeal for lack of appellate jurisdiction is granted because the denial of the motion to quash was not a final, appealable order. Appeal is dismissed. Rice v. Interfood ...

