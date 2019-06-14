Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Gov. Parson names Connolly to  St. Louis circuit judgeship

Gov. Parson names Connolly to  St. Louis circuit judgeship

By: Staff Report June 14, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson has elevated Judge Madeline Orling Connolly to the circuit bench in St. Louis. Connolly, who was an associate circuit judge, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill. The 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission also nominated Judge Nicole Colbert-Botchway and treatment court Commissioner Matthew C. Melton for the position. Connolly previously ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo