Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Harvard pulls Parkland grad’s admission over racist comments

Harvard pulls Parkland grad’s admission over racist comments

By: Associated Press June 18, 2019

A survivor of the Parkland school shooting announced Monday that Harvard University withdrew his admission over racist comments he made in a shared Google Doc and text messages nearly two years ago. In a series of posts on Twitter, Kyle Kashuv shared several letters he received from the Ivy League school first notifying him that his ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo