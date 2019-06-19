Quantcast
Home / Local / Prosecutor adds 22 St. Louis police officers to exclusion list

Prosecutor adds 22 St. Louis police officers to exclusion list

By: Jim Salter The Associated Press June 19, 2019

St. Louis' top prosecutor has added 22 more names to a list of city police officers who are not allowed to bring cases to her office, after a national group accused the officers of posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media. The 22 new names brings to 59 the total number of officers on Circuit ...

