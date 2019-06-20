Quantcast
Erik Rome joins Lathrop Gage wealth strategies team

By: Staff Report June 20, 2019

Erik Rome has joined Lathrop Gage as an associate in the firm’s Overland Park, Kansas, office. Rome, previously with Spencer Fane, joins Lathrop’s wealth strategies team. He concentrates his practice in estate planning. Rome earned his law degree from the University of Kansas in 2012.

