Family settles after woman dies following wreck

Family settles after woman dies following wreck

By: Staff Report June 20, 2019

The sister of a woman who died in the days after a car accident settled a wrongful-death claim for $750,000. “We had a medical causation problem,” said Zane Cagle of Cagle Law Firm. “She went into the hospital after the crash, had some other unrelated health issues and then ended up passing.” Cagle said Carol Chreist died ...

