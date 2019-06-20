Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Space offers fun, acceptance, for those on autism spectrum

Space offers fun, acceptance, for those on autism spectrum

By: Associated Press June 20, 2019

Brendan Craig darts excitedly from room to room at Blue Wave Recreation, seemingly wanting to try every activity at once. The Tewksbury 4-year-old runs to the indoor turf field, to the basketball court and to the art room. But where he's happiest on this particular visit is the small studio with the teepee-shaped swing suspended from ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo