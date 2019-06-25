Quantcast
8th Circuit dismisses Ferguson-related, civil-rights suit

8th Circuit dismisses Ferguson-related, civil-rights suit

By: Nicholas Phillips June 25, 2019

Suppose you’re walking in the middle of the street. A police vehicle abruptly pulls right in front of you at an angle, blocking your path. Is that a seizure, under the Fourth Amendment? No, a majority of the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on June 17 — and for that reason, the U.S. ...

