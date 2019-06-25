Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court: Insurer should have defended shooting-death claim

Court: Insurer should have defended shooting-death claim

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 25, 2019

An insurer is on the hook for at least part of a $5 million judgment resulting from the shooting death of a 16-year-old outside a St. Louis nightclub, following a ruling from the Court of Appeals Eastern District. The hefty judgment stems from the death of Orlando Willis on Christmas Day 2010. Willis and a number ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo