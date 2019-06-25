Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Court upholds $74.1M verdict against Ford

Court upholds $74.1M verdict against Ford

By: Jessica Shumaker June 25, 2019

The fourth-largest plaintiff’s win of 2018 as tracked by Missouri Lawyers Weekly will remain intact, following a Tuesday ruling from the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District. A three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a $74.1 million jury verdict against Ford Motor Co. in the case of a man crushed to death in 2015 by machinery at the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo