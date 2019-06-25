Quantcast
Dentons names new Kansas City managing partner

By: Staff Report June 25, 2019

Lisa Krigsten has been named the new managing partner of Dentons’ Kansas City office. She’s a partner in the firm’s white collar and government investigations practice. Her practice includes advising and representing U.S. and foreign multinational companies, their senior management and their boards of directors in investigations and related complex criminal and civil litigation. She previously ...

