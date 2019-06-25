Quantcast
Greensfelder CEO dies in biking accident

Greensfelder CEO dies in biking accident

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 25, 2019

Tim Thornton, the chief executive officer of Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, died June 23 in a bicycle accident. He was 64. “This is a huge loss for the Greensfelder family,” Greensfelder Chief Operating Officer Heather Henry said in a statement announcing his death. “Tim was an inspiring and widely admired leader and will be greatly missed. ...

