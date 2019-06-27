Quantcast
Facebook enlists plain English to clarify how it makes money

By: Associated Press June 27, 2019

Facebook is updating its terms and services guidelines to clarify how it makes money from the personal information of its users. The changes reflect its ongoing attempts to satisfy regulators in the U.S. and Europe, which have urged the company to make sure users know what they are signing up for. The guideline changes, announced Thursday, ...

