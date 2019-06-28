Quantcast
Order: Abortions can continue at Missouri’s lone clinic

By: Associated Press June 28, 2019

A Missouri commissioner on Friday ruled that the state's only abortion clinic can continue providing the service at least until August as a fight over its license plays out, adding that there's a "likelihood" that the clinic will succeed in the dispute. Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi granted what's called a "stay," which will allow ...

