Reed named to Midwest BankCentre board

Reed named to Midwest BankCentre board

By: Staff Report June 28, 2019

Winthrop B. “Win” Reed of Lewis Rice has been elected to the Midwest BankCentre legal board of directors. Reed is a member of Lewis Rice’s management committee and serves on the firm’s e-discovery committee. His practice includes health care, information technology, technology licensing, cybersecurity and data privacy, antitrust, class action and commercial litigation. Midwest BankCentre, one of ...

