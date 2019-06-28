Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US Senate panel takes up what to do with nuclear waste

US Senate panel takes up what to do with nuclear waste

By: Associated Press June 28, 2019

It's been more than a decade since the U.S. government was supposed to begin moving spent nuclear fuel that has been piling up at dozens of commercial reactors around the country to a repository in the Nevada desert. The Obama administration halted development of a proposed long-term storage site at Yucca Mountain, and the federal government ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo