Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Negligence: Negligent Entrustment-Control

Negligence: Negligent Entrustment-Control

By: Staff Report July 2, 2019

Where parents whose daughter was killed in an auto accident sued the mother of the allegedly negligent driver of the vehicle in which the daughter was a passenger, arguing that the mother negligently entrusted the vehicle to her son although she knew that he was habitually reckless, the  judgment is affirmed because the mother lacked ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo