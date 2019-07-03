Quantcast
Appeals judges clarify statute of limitations for Injury Fund

By: Nicholas Phillips July 3, 2019

The Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District ruled June 20 that a former employee of a Solo Cup plant was not time-barred from receiving benefits from the Second Injury Fund for claims of hearing loss and tinnitus. The opinion, written by Judge Mary W. Sheffield with Judges Jeffrey W. Bates and William W. Francis Jr. concurring, ...

