Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Family of Las Vegas mass shooting victim sues gun makers

Family of Las Vegas mass shooting victim sues gun makers

By: Associated Press July 3, 2019

The family of a woman killed by a gunman raining down gunfire from a Las Vegas high-rise hotel suite filed a wrongful death lawsuit this week against eight gun makers and three dealers arguing their weapons are designed in a way that could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons. The lawsuit, which targets Colt ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo