Kendra Lane named to elections position

Kendra Lane named to elections position

By: Staff Report July 3, 2019

Kendra Lane has been named co-director of elections at the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office. Lane earned her law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Michigan and soon moved to central Missouri. She has worked as an attorney in private practice and government, and most recently was an associate attorney for the Missouri Department ...

