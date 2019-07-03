Quantcast
Philip Prewitt appointed to Administrative Hearing Commission

By: Staff Report July 3, 2019

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Macon attorney Philip Prewitt to the Administrative Hearing Commission. Prewitt is an attorney with Philip E. Prewitt LLC. He previously served as an associate circuit judge in Missouri from 2011 to 2018. He earned his law degree from Washington University School of Law.

