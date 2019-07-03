Quantcast
Russell Bucklew execution date set for Oct. 1

Russell Bucklew execution date set for Oct. 1

By: Jessica Shumaker July 3, 2019

The Missouri Supreme Court has set an execution date for a Missouri man whose appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court was denied in April. On June 25, the court issued an execution order for Russell Bucklew ordering him to be put to death within 24 hours of 6 p.m. October 1. Bucklew, 51, was convicted in 1998 ...

