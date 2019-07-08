Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: Wrongful Civil Commitment-Forced Medication-Cognizable Claim

Civil Rights: Wrongful Civil Commitment-Forced Medication-Cognizable Claim

By: Staff Report July 8, 2019

Plaintiff, a prisoner of the Iowa state prison system, filed a complaint alleging that prison officials violated his Eighth and 14th Amendment rights when they had him civilly committed and forcibly medicated. The district court granted defendant’s summary judgment on both claims. Where a wrongful-commitment claim was not cognizable under 42 U.S.C. §1983 because the state ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo