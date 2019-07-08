Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: ACCA-Terroristic Threatening-Violent Felony

Criminal Law: ACCA-Terroristic Threatening-Violent Felony

By: Staff Report July 8, 2019

Where a defendant argued that an Arkansas conviction for first-degree terroristic threatening was not a violent felony under the Armed Career Criminal Act, the district court properly counted the conviction as a violent felony because the statute listed alternative elements, was divisible and the modified categorical approach applied. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Myers (MLW No. 73482/Case ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo