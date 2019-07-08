Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-ACCA

Criminal Law: Sentencing-ACCA

By: Staff Report July 8, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his classification under the Armed Career Criminal Act, the three prior convictions for Minnesota aggravated robbery qualified as violent felonies under the act, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Walker (MLW No. 73485/Case No. 18-3427 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo