Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Sentencing-Appeal Waiver

Criminal Law: Sentencing-Appeal Waiver

By: Staff Report July 8, 2019

Where a defendant challenged his sentence in a drug-offense case, the defendant’s plea agreement included a valid, applicable and enforceable appeal waiver, so the appeal is dismissed. Appeal dismissed. U.S. v. Soto-Zazueta (MLW No. 73484/Case No. 18-3036 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo